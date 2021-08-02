Left Menu

Maximum temperatures hover close to normal in Haryana, Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-08-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 20:19 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The maximum temperatures hovered close to normal limits at most places in Haryana and Punjab on Monday.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius while Hisar registered a high of 34 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department here.

The maximum temperature settled at 33.2 degrees Celsius in Rohtak, 33.5 degrees Celsius in Bhiwani and 33.4 degrees Celsius in Karnal.

Gurugram registered a high of 31.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, which was lashed by rains, recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana recorded a high of 34.2 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 34 degrees Celsius and Patiala 32.8 degrees Celsius.

