Lessons from Covid crisis being incorporated in ongoing, future programmes, policies: DST Secretary

Connecting science to society can make ST one of the strongest pillars for peace and development, he said.Communication of science to society at large is a major challenge.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 00:02 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiaDST)
  • Country:
  • India

The crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic has taught many lessons, and they are being incorporated in all ongoing projects as well as future policies and programmes, Department of Science and Technology Secretary Ashutosh Sharma has said.

The pandemic has greatly disrupted normal life and business, but it has also given an opportunity to look at things differently and be self-dependent in future to tackle such sudden challenges, he said.

"The crisis created by the pandemic has taught us many lessons, and the lessons are being incorporated in all ongoing programmes as well as in future policies and programmes," a statement issued on Monday quoted him as saying.

The lecture was part of the 'Science to Society' programme organised by Indian Science Technology and Engineering facilities Map (I-STEM) supported by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser in association with IIT Delhi Alumni Association (IITDAA). This was the first lecture under the theme "Science to Society".

Connecting science to society can make S&T one of the strongest pillars for peace and development, he said.

"Communication of science to society at large is a major challenge. Science needs to reach the masses so that it can be used as a major tool for peace and development.

"We must have a clear picture about what knowledge we are producing, the relevance of that knowledge, where the creators and takers of that knowledge would come from, the efforts to be made so that this knowledge is consumed, and the way through which it will reach the society to empower it," he added.

