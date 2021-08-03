Maha needs Rs 2,244 crore to repair, reconstruct rain damaged roads, bridges: Minister Chavan

Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan on Monday said the state needs Rs 2,244 crore for repair and reconstruction of roads and bridges that were damaged in heavy rains, floods and landslides in late July.

Chavan chaired a meeting to review the damage caused to road infrastructure, mostly in the coastal Konkan region and western Maharashtra, which were ravaged by intense downpour and floods. He said, "The state needs Rs 2,244 crore for repair and reconstruction of roads and bridges that were damaged due to excess rains in the last week of July. As many as 4,138 roads, causeways and bridges have been damaged due to the excess showers in the state.'' The minister favoured construction of elevated roads in flood-prone areas of Maharashtra.

"The climate change would bring more showers in coming years which demands construction of bridges and roads anticipating unprecedented flooding and downpour. It is necessary to consider construction of elevated roads in areas that are frequently getting flooded," said a statement issued by Chavan's office after the meeting.

