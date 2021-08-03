Maha: Two BMC officials held for demanding and accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe

Two engineers of the Mumbai civic body and an official from the Maharashtra Dairy Development Commissioner's office were nabbed on Monday for allegedly accepting bribes of varying amounts in separate incidents, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said. A civic official attached to E ward of the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) was held while he was accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh from a plumber, the ACB said, adding that another official was also nabbed. Both the civic officials, an assistant engineer and a junior engineer, work with the Water Connection Department of the city civic body. According to the ACB, the accused duo had allegedly demanded the bribe for providing a 'P' form to the complainant to help him get a new water connection.

In another incident, an official posted in the office of the state Dairy Development Commissioner was nabbed while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant for not taking action on his illegal shop in the Aarey colony in suburban Goregaon, the ACB said.