Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station; Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics

In a place where girls are expected to marry young and their education is often cut short, the Kabara NGO aims to widen their world view through activities such as building machines, using common software programmes and learning about maths and science. Russian cosmonauts have given a video tour of the interior of a research module which briefly threw the International Space Station out of control on Thursday a few hours after docking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-08-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 02:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics

Teenage girls in the northern Nigerian city of Kano are learning robotics, computing and other STEM subjects as part of an innovative project that challenges local views of what girls should be doing in a socially conservative Muslim society. In a place where girls are expected to marry young and their education is often cut short, the Kabara NGO aims to widen their world view through activities such as building machines, using common software programmes and learning about maths and science.

Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Russian cosmonauts have given a video tour of the interior of a research module which briefly threw the International Space Station out of control on Thursday a few hours after docking. Russian space officials said a software glitch and possible lapse in human attention were to blame for the mishap that caused the entire space station to pitch out of its normal flight position 250 miles above the Earth with seven crew members aboard.

