Left Menu

In Bolivia, ritual fires honor earth goddess Pachamama

High atop the Andes Mountains in Bolivia, indigenous people gathered at dawn for a ritual ceremony in honor of Pachamama, the goddess of Earth and fertility, with fires and offerings. Pachamama is the highest divinity of the Aymara and Quechua peoples, the protector goddess of the material world, and the faithful make their offerings because they believe Mother Earth is exhausted after providing for humanity.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2021 02:43 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 02:38 IST
In Bolivia, ritual fires honor earth goddess Pachamama
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Bolivia

High atop the Andes Mountains in Bolivia, indigenous people gathered at dawn for a ritual ceremony in honor of Pachamama, the goddess of Earth and fertility, with fires and offerings. On the Day of Mother Earth, followers go to high elevations to burn wood stacks with animal fat, colored paper and sweets to thank Pachamama.

At this year's celebration, which fell on Sunday, snow covered the ground near La Paz. People were bundled in warm coats and wore face masks against the spread of COVID-19. The centuries-old tradition, which extends from northern Argentina and Chile to Peru and Bolivia, is celebrated with offerings that can include sheep fetuses, desiccated llamas, medicinal plants, eggs, minerals and even live animals that are sacrificed for the favor of the goddess.

August is the chosen month because according to indigenous communities this is when Mother Earth "opens her mouth" in hopes of being venerated with offerings. Pachamama is the highest divinity of the Aymara and Quechua peoples, the protector goddess of the material world, and the faithful make their offerings because they believe Mother Earth is exhausted after providing for humanity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
3
Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021