Magnitude 5.8 quake strikes Indonesia's Mentawai region -EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Indonesia's Mentawai island region on Tuesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake struck at a depth of 40 km (25 miles), EMSC said https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/earthquake.php?id=1017908.

