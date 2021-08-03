Left Menu

Magnitude 5.8 quake strikes Indonesia's Mentawai region -EMSC

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2021 04:48 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 04:48 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Indonesia's Mentawai island region on Tuesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake struck at a depth of 40 km (25 miles), EMSC said https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/earthquake.php?id=1017908.

Also Read: "Don't get sick": Indonesia's poor miss out on COVID care

