Olympics-Sailing-Competition set to resume as winds pick up

Monday's medal races in the men's and women's 49er category will now take place on Tuesday, with the men's Finn class and the mixed Nacra 17 category also down for a decision on a busy day at the harbour. "There wasn't really any wind yesterday, so it's good that the breeze has filled in and it looks like we'll have nice conditions for racing," British sailor Dylan Fletcher, who together with his 49er team-mate Stuart Bithell is currently in the silver medal position, told Reuters.

Sailing competition is set to resume at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour as winds are expected to pick up on Tuesday, following the cancellation of Monday's action. Monday's medal races in the men's and women's 49er category will now take place on Tuesday, with the men's Finn class and the mixed Nacra 17 category also down for a decision on a busy day at the harbour.

"There wasn't really any wind yesterday, so it's good that the breeze has filled in and it looks like we'll have nice conditions for racing," British sailor Dylan Fletcher, who together with his 49er team-mate Stuart Bithell is currently in the silver medal position, told Reuters. A weather forecast from governing body World Sailing predicts winds of 10 to 12 knots in the middle of the day.

World Sailing has previously said that winds of at least six knots would be necessary to ensure fair competition.

