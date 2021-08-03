Landslide in Solan, search on for trapped people

A landslide hit Himachal Pradesh's Solan district early Tuesday, trapping three people under the debris, a state disaster management official said. While one of them has been pulled out of the rubble, an operation is on to rescue the other two. Teams of the district administration and police are on the spot, he added. Further information is awaited. As per a report received from the Solan District Emergency operation Centre (DEOC), the landslide occurred near a hotel in sector three in Parwanoo of Kasauli subdivision at around 2:30 AM, he added.

