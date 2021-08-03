Left Menu

Landslide in Solan, search on for trapped people

Shimla, Aug 3 PTI A landslide hit Himachal Pradeshs Solan district early Tuesday, trapping three people under the debris, a state disaster management official said. As per a report received from the Solan District Emergency operation Centre DEOC, the landslide occurred near a hotel in sector three in Parwanoo of Kasauli sub division at around 230 AM, he added.

03-08-2021
A landslide hit Himachal Pradesh's Solan district early Tuesday, trapping three people under the debris, a state disaster management official said. While one of them has been pulled out of the rubble, an operation is on to rescue the other two. Teams of the district administration and police are on the spot, he added. Further information is awaited. As per a report received from the Solan District Emergency operation Centre (DEOC), the landslide occurred near a hotel in sector three in Parwanoo of Kasauli subdivision at around 2:30 AM, he added.

