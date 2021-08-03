Two BSF personnel killed in Tripura ambush

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed in an ambush by the NLFT militant group in the early hours of Tuesday in Tripura, officials said.

They said the ambush took place in the Dhalai district of the state and those killed included a Sub-Inspector of the force.

Details of the incident are awaited.

The National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) is a banned organization.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)