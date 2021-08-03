ARIVU the new avatar of Siddha academia, industry-research incubation

The Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) here has launched a unique initiative to encourage academia and industry to take up research in Siddha for value-chain upgradation.

ARIVU, which will be the new avatar, will bring academia and industry for Siddha research in drug development, clinical engineering and digital health.

''It can encompass several sectors like biotechnology and nanotechnology, nutrition or bring out new Siddha tools for diagnosis and analysis of samples, as well, by effectively synchronising the latest technology to further the cause of Siddha system of medicine,'' says Dr Sathya Rajeswaran, director incharge of Siddha Central Research Institute (SCRI), here.

For instance, effective tools could be devised for Varmam and in analysing samples, he explained.

He told P T I that ARIVU is the acronym for Academia- industry Research Incubation for Value-chain Up-gradation.

It has been set up for the first time under the Union AYUSH Ministry by CCRS to promote innovation and entrepreneurship by converting and translating technology ideas and innovation in various disciplines of Siddha research, into products, processes and services for commercial exploitation and the benefit of the society.

''New and innovative ideas which are acceptable and would turn out to be beneficial to the society at large will be encouraged,'' said Prof Dr K Kanakavalli, Director General of the apex body pertaining to research in Siddha system of medicine.

In-house people, researchers and industry could participate in this Siddha incubation start-up initiative, she told P T I.

ARIVU aims to facilitate incubation of new enterprises/ Siddha start-ups with innovative technologies and in the process extends technical and networking support.

CCRS has invited proposals which will have social and strategic impacts in India and has potential for large resource generation, impact value and visibility to CCRS and ARIVU incubation activities.

A seed funding of up to Rs 2.5 lakh, subject to the availability of funds/ grants will be provided to the incubator institute based on the proposal's merit, she said and added that companies will be permitted to stay in ARIVU for a period of 18 months.PTI JSP PTI PTI PTI

