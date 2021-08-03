Left Menu

Leopard that killed 2 children in UP caught

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 03-08-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 12:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A leopard that killed two children in the Katarniaghat wildlife division here recently was caught by a forest department team, officials said on Tuesday.

The 2.5-year-old animal, which is a female, was caught late on Monday night.

Divisional Forest Officer Akashdeep Badhawan said cages were installed after the leopard killed the two children.

''Our team caught the leopard around 1 am last night,'' he said.

A medical examination by veterinarians found the animal fit to be released into natural habitat. It will now be released in the Trans Gerua forest.

The leopard had killed two children in Khale Badhaiya and Kalandarpur in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division on Friday and Sunday respectively.

