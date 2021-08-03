Left Menu

14 dead, 2.5 lakh displaced as heavy rain, water discharged from dams flood Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-08-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 13:47 IST
14 dead, 2.5 lakh displaced as heavy rain, water discharged from dams flood Bengal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 14 people died due to wall collapse or electrocution and nearly 2.5 lakh got displaced in six districts of West Bengal, where discharge of water from Damodar Valley Corporation dams, followed by heavy rain, has inundated streets and homes, a senior official said.

The state government has set up shelter homes for those displaced, as relief operations, which began sometime last week, continue in the flood-affected areas, the official said.

Several areas in Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Hooghly, Howrah and South 24 Parganas districts are reeling under waist-deep water, with people struggling to meet their basic needs, he said.

Over one lakh tarpaulin, 1,000 MT of rice, thousands of drinking water pouches and clean clothes have been sent to the shelters homes, he stated. ''We are collecting the details of all 14 people who have lost their lives due to the flood. We are waiting for a final report from the district administrations," the official said.

The Army and the Air Force had on Monday undertaken rescue operations in Hooghly district, where rivers have overtopped banks and flooded villages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021