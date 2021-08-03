Deep Ocean Mission to be implemented at total budget of Rs. 4077 Cr for 5 years

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that the Government has approved Deep Ocean Mission (DOM) to be implemented by Ministry of Earth Sciences at a total budget of Rs. 4077 Cr for 5 years.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, The Minister said, the Deep Ocean Mission is a multi-ministerial, multi-disciplinary programme with an emphasis on the development of deep-sea technology that includes the development of manned Submersible rated for 6000-metre water depth along with technologies for deep-sea mining, exploration of deep-sea mineral resources and marine biodiversity, acquisition of a research vessel for ocean exploration, deep-sea observations, and capacity building in Marine Biology.

Advertisement

It is planned to develop a manned submersible to carry 3 people to a depth of 6000 metres in the ocean with a suite of scientific sensors and tools. All the components of the mission will commence in 2021.

(With Inputs from PIB)