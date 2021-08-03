Acropolis in Greece closes in the afternoon due to heat wave
Authorities in Greece closed the Acropolis and other ancient sites during afternoon hours starting Tuesday as a heatwave scorching the eastern Mediterranean worsened.
Temperatures reached 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 Fahrenheit) in parts of the Greek capital, as the extreme weather fueled deadly wildfires in Turkey and blazes in Greece, Italy, and across the region. Greek authorities have described the heatwave as the most intense in more than 30 years.
The Acropolis, which is normally open in the summer from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., will have reduced hours through Friday, closing from midday to 5 p.m. The Greek Fire Service maintained an alert for most of the country Tuesday, while public and some private services shifted operating hours to allow for afternoon closures.
