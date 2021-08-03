Left Menu

Mamata likely to conduct aerial survey of flood-hit areas

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to conduct an aerial survey of two of the six flood-affected districts of the state on Wednesday to take stock of the situation, a source in the state secretariat said.At least 14 people died due to wall collapse or electrocution and nearly 2.5 lakh got displaced in six districts of West Bengal, where water released from the Damodar Valley Corporation dams DVC and heavy rain late last week have inundated streets and hamlets.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-08-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 18:20 IST
Mamata likely to conduct aerial survey of flood-hit areas
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to conduct an aerial survey of two of the six flood-affected districts of the state on Wednesday to take stock of the situation, a source in the state secretariat said.

At least 14 people died due to wall collapse or electrocution and nearly 2.5 lakh got displaced in six districts of West Bengal, where water released from the Damodar Valley Corporation dams (DVC) and heavy rain late last week have inundated streets and hamlets. ''The CM is likely to take an aerial survey of the flood-affected Udaynarayanpur in Howrah district and Khanakul in Hooghly district tomorrow. She may be accompanied by the chief secretary (H K Dwivedi),'' the source said on Tuesday.

The other four flood-hit districts are Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur and South 24 Parganas. Banerjee has directed her ministers to remain at their respective districts and supervise the relief and rescue works. Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee visited the flood-hit areas of Ghatal in Paschim Medinipur district on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021