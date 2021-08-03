Left Menu

Wildfire burns near Athens industrial zone, trains disrupted

The Civil Protection authority warned residents to be on alert and keep windows and doors shut to prevent sparks from entering their homes. More than 100 wildfires have burned in Greece in the last couple of days, fanned by winds and high temperatures.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 03-08-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 18:46 IST
A large wildfire broke out near an industrial area outside Athens on Tuesday, disrupting train routes and prompting authorities to seal off part of the national motorway. More than 100 firefighters with 35 vehicles and nine aircraft were battling the blaze in the Varympompi suburb near Parnitha mountain amid scorching temperatures during Greece's worst heatwave in over 30 years.

Fire brigade spokesman Vasilis Vathrakogiannis said the blaze was not threatening factories in the area but an evacuation of the zone would be ordered if necessary. The Civil Protection authority warned residents to be on alert and keep windows and doors shut to prevent sparks from entering their homes.

More than 100 wildfires have burned in Greece in the last couple of days, fanned by winds and high temperatures.

