US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on earnings, M&A cheer amid Delta worries

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 19:02 IST
Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday, as an upbeat corporate earnings season and a pickup in global deals activity lifted demand for risky equities, although gains were capped by concerns around a surge in the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.9 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 34,864.1. The S&P 500 rose 5.6 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 4,392.74​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 32.9 points, or 0.22%, to 14,713.99 at the opening bell.

Also Read: Delta variant of COVID-19 spreading fast in Sri Lanka

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

