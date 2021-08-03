Left Menu

Delhi records maximum temperature of 34 deg C

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 19:35 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The mercury settled at 34 degrees Celsius in the national capital on Tuesday, officials said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 65 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The mercury had dropped by a notch in the national capital in the morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 25.8 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 68 per cent, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature on Monday had settled at 26.1 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 37.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature stood at 34 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Light rains were expected in the day time.

The weatherman has forecast south-easterly winds later in the day.

