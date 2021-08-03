Left Menu

Expedite construction work of puzzle parking lots: SDMC mayor to officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 20:24 IST

Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Tuesday directed officials of the Engineering Department to expedite construction work of puzzle parking lots and other projects.

He also asked the officials to ensure cleaning of all 272 drains coming under the jurisdiction of the SDMC.

During a review meeting, the mayor went through the progress report of under-construction puzzle car parking lots, which are being constructed by the SDMC, and asked the officials to complete the work of other under-construction parking lots as soon as possible, according to a statement.

Suryan asked the officials to take adequate measures to ensure speedy disposal of waste collected at landfill sites.

The SDMC's Engineer-in-Chief PC Meena and other officials of the Engineering Department of all four zones were present in the meeting.

''The mayor also discussed issues like installation of LED lights in the area, cleaning of drains, setting up of solar plants, condition of road sweeping machines, road cutting charge and other important issues,'' the statement said.

He also asked the officials of the Engineering Department to hold meetings with the area councillors for grievance redressal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

