Incident off UAE coast is 'potential hijack' - UKMTO

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-08-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 21:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UK_MTO)
An incident underway off the coast of the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah is a "potential hijack", Britain's maritime trade agency said on Tuesday.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations' warning notice, based on a third-party source, advised vessels to exercise extreme caution in the area, around 60 nautical miles east of the emirate of Fujairah

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

