Incident off UAE coast is 'potential hijack' - UKMTO

An incident underway off the coast of the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah is a "potential hijack", Britain's maritime trade agency said on Tuesday.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations' warning notice, based on a third-party source, advised vessels to exercise extreme caution in the area, around 60 nautical miles east of the emirate of Fujairah

