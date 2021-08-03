Left Menu

HAI seeks govt's assistance to revive hospitality industry

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-08-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 21:46 IST
Hotel Association of India (HAI) has sought the Union government's help to revive the hospitality industry, including by extending one-time restructuring of loans.

On Monday, an HAI delegation met Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North East Region, G Kishan Reddy and submitted recommendations for the revival of the industry, according to a statement.

In its representation, HAI highlighted the urgent need to infuse liquidity into the industry through means like an extension of moratorium, one-time loan restructuring, improved terms under the ECLGS (Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme) and revised eligibility ratios under the resolution framework.

The association also sought policy changes like granting industry status to the hospitality sector. This will allow the hotel industry to avail benefits of low cost funding and tax benefits that are currently available to industries like ports and highways.

