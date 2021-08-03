Left Menu

Summer camp and villagers evacuated as wildfire rages near Athens

More than 300 firefighters with 35 vehicles and 10 aircraft battled the blaze in a densely vegetated area in the foothills of Parnitha mountain in the suburb of Varympompi. About 80 children had to leave the summer camp and villagers were ordered out of their homes in Varympompi, Adames and Thrakomakedones, some 20 km north of the capital, although some stayed behind to defend their houses with garden hoses.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 22:02 IST
Summer camp and villagers evacuated as wildfire rages near Athens
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Children were evacuated from a summer camp and residents of nearby villages fled their homes on Tuesday as a wildfire raged on the outskirts of Athens, with Greece's worst heatwave in more than 30 years bringing scorching temperatures. More than 300 firefighters with 35 vehicles and 10 aircraft battled the blaze in a densely vegetated area in the foothills of Parnitha mountain in the suburb of Varympompi.

About 80 children had to leave the summer camp and villagers were ordered out of their homes in Varympompi, Adames and Thrakomakedones, some 20 km north of the capital, although some stayed behind to defend their houses with garden hoses. "Dozens of homes are being burnt," Michalis Vrettos, deputy mayor of Acharnes region told Open TV as thick plumes of smoke rose over the houses behind him. Four people were taken to hospital with breathing difficulties, local TV reported.

In Athens, power grid operator IPTO said the fire had damaged parts of the grid, posing a major risk to electricity supply in areas of the wider metropolitan region and authorities and power operators have called an emergency meeting. The fire has also disrupted train routes and forced authorities to seal off part of a national motorway.

Temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius and high winds have fanned more than 100 wildfires in different areas of Greece in the past couple of days. The fires add to the conflagrations that have engulfed several areas of the Mediterranean as Europe grapples with a summer of extreme weather from heavy flooding in the north to severe heatwaves and fires in the south.

As the Greek firefighters fought the blazes near Athens and in areas of the Peloponnese peninsula, to the west of the capital region, Turkey was facing a seventh consecutive day of wildfires that have torn through some of its most popular tourist areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021