Maha: Aurangabad zoo to trade pair of tigers for nilgais from Pune

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 04-08-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 13:26 IST
Siddharth Zoo in Maharashtra's Aurangabad will trade a pair of tigers with the zoological park in Pune in exchange for a couple of nilgais, an official said on Wednesday.

Aurangabad-born tigress named Bhakti and tiger Arjun will be sent to Pune's Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in exchange for a pair of nilgais, director of Siddharth Zoo Shahed Shaikh said.

''Siddharth Zoo currently has just two nilgais and the new pair will help increase their population in the facility,'' the official said.

Zoo supervisor Sanjay Nandan said, ''Five-year-old Bhakti and seven-year-old Arjun will be sent to Pune. The zoos had discussed about the exchange of animals and a proposal sent to the Central Zoo Authority last month has been approved.'' Siddharth Zoo currently has 14 tigers, including five cubs, the official added.

