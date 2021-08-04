ASI doing maintenance work of 17th-century Dutch cemetery at Chinsurah

The Archaeological Survey of India is doing maintenance work of the 17th century Dutch cemetery at Chinsurah in West Bengal's Hooghly district, to make it one of the must visit destinations for enthusiasts of historic monuments including students, an official said.

Madan Singh Chauhan, Regional Director East ASI, told PTI Wednesday this is routine maintenance work which was being carried on this year despite the pandemic situation and the ASI Kolkata Circle is carrying on the task like other heritage places in the state.

The Chinsurah cemetery is considered among the oldest colonial cemeteries in the country, the structure has over 200 graves dating back to 1656.

Located on the western side of river Hooghly, the cemetery has graves of Dutch nationals living in the settlement in Chinsurah in the 17th and 18th centuries with a boundary wall separating it from outside. The Dutch used to trade in spices which was much in demand at that time.

''The 250 graves, under trees, need attention and the upkeep would be completed by this year,'' another ASI official said.

The cemetery built by Louis Taillefert, a former head of the erstwhile United East India Company, has graves of Dutch citizens who died from mid 18th century to mid 19th century, including a former Dutch governor.

The oldest tomb dates back to 1743.

''We want the students and youth to know more about the heritage sites and history behind the places. The area is dotted with many such places. ASI is actively involved in their upkeep and it is the role of media to create awareness about such places. But one must be made aware to preserve their sanctity and not make it a crowded tourist spot,'' Chauhan added.

