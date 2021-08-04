Left Menu

Stone inscription dating back to year 1509 found at temple

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 04-08-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 15:18 IST
Stone inscription dating back to year 1509 found at temple
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

A stone inscription dating back to 1509 AD during the rule of Vijayanagara emperor Krishnadevaraya was found at the Yellur Sri Mahathobhara Vishweshwara temple in Udupi district of the State of Karnataka.

The inscription was read by Shruthesh Acharya, a research student of history and archaeology, under the guidance of professor S A Krishnaiah, director of Oriental Archives Research Centre, Udupi.

The inscription, engraved on granite stone, has 12 lines and is two feet in height and width.

On top of the inscription, there are engravings of the sun, moon, Nandi bull, Nandadeepa (lamp), Shivalinga, Rajakathi (royal sword) and Pushpa (flower).

The date mentioned on the inscription is Tuesday, Jyeshta month of the Hindu calendar of Shalivahana Shaka 1434.

The inscription has a mention of Thimmaiah Dandanayaka, Puttige, Aikala, and Yellur areas, a press release here said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021