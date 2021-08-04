U'khand CM reviews progress of Kedarnath reconstruction projects

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday asked officials to speed up work on the reconstruction projects underway at Kedarnath, saying rebuilding Kedarpuri is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream project which should be implemented exactly following his vision. Dhami, who virtually reviewed the progress of reconstruction projects being carried out around the Himalayan temple, said they should be implemented in a time-bound manner paying attention to the quality of work so that the prime minister's vision of a new Kedarpuri with better facilities for devotees could be fully realized. Asking officials to speed up work on the remaining projects of the first phase of reconstruction, including Adi Guru Shankaracharya's Samadhi Sthal and a bridge over the Mandakini river, he said they must ensure that there is no dearth of manpower or heavy mechanical equipment at the project sites. Adi Guru Shankaracharya's Samadhi Sthal is being reconstructed as it was washed away in the 2013 deluge, which caused extensive damage to areas close to the temple.

The weather over the next few months will be ideal for giving momentum to the projects underway, he said.

Dhami has been keen to visit Kedarnath ever since he took over as the chief minister but is not able to do so due to inclement weather with heavy rains in the hills. Modi had laid the foundation stones of the Kedarpuri reconstruction projects. He keeps monitoring their progress personally from time to time. He had even offered to contribute to its reconstruction as the chief minister of Gujarat after the 2013 tragedy.

He had meditated in the ''Dhyan gufa'' (meditation cave) at Kedarnath soon after campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls came to an end.

