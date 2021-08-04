Centre provided Rs 181 crore to Shimla, Dharamsala under smart city scheme: HP minister

The central government has provided Rs 181 crore to Himachal Pradesh's Shimla and Dharamsala under smart city projects in the last three years, state Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to Congress’ Kinnaur legislator Jagat Singh Negi, the minister informed the House on the third day of the ongoing Monsoon session that Shimla had got Rs 126 crore and Dharamsala Rs 55 crore, under the smart city scheme, from the Centre in the last three years till June 30, 2021.

Bhardwaj also said that 117 projects worth Rs 451.17 crore are either completed, underway or tenders invited for them.

Providing a break-up of the projects, he said 14 projects, including that of installation of e-toilets at important public places at Rs 24.39 crore, have been completed in Shimla.

Six e-toilets have been installed at old bus stand near Ritz, Talland bus stop, Vikas Nagar bus stop, Five Benches in Jakhoo and New Power House in Totu, at the cost of Rs 11 lakh each, he informed the House.

Besides 73 projects worth Rs 216.18 crore are being implemented, he said, adding that tenders of Rs 210.60 crore have been floated for 30 projects.

Similarly in Dharamsala, various projects worth Rs 41.94 crore have been completed, work for several other projects worth Rs 73.88 crore is underway and the tender process for a number of projects at Rs 114.46 crore is on, the minister added.

