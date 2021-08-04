Left Menu

South Delhi civic body to build multilevel parking lots for over 450 cars

04-08-2021
To ease congestion around arterial roads in Punjabi Bagh and Greater Kailash-II and to solve the issue of haphazard parking there, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will construct automated multilevel parking lots to accommodate over 450 cars, civic officials said on Wednesday.

According to the officials, one of these multilevel parking lots will be constructed at Punjabi Bagh crematorium near the Ring Road in west Delhi while the other will come up at busy M-Block market in Greater Kailash-II area of south Delhi.

The officials said these proposals were passed recently in a meeting of the SDMC Standing Committee.

''The capacity of automated multilevel parking at Punjabi Bagh crematorium will be of 225 cars while the one at GK-II will be able to accommodate 232 cars at a time.

''The estimated cost of Punjabi Bagh car parking will be Rs 33.8 crore. For GK-II parking facility the cost is likely to remain around Rs 52 crore,'' said a senior SDMC official privy to the development.

SDMC Standing Committee chairperson BK Oberoi said the proposal to construct these parking facilities will be sent to the House for formal approval before the implementation.

He said the process of designing and tendering is expected to be completed in two months.

The officials have also been asked to submit a feasibility report to finalise the design of facilities soon, officials said.

They said Punjabi Bagh crematorium is one of the largest crematoriums in the city so it caters to a larger area.

The crematorium is situated on the Ring Road along Club Road flyover and the existing surface parking facility is inadequate so many times long queues of vehicles can be seen outside the crematorium leading to traffic snarls, the officials said.

They said similar is the situation with M-block market of GK-II. This is one of the popular markets of south Delhi and is prone to traffic congestion due to haphazard parking of vehicles on the roadside.

''These parking facilities will not only solve problems of haphazard parking and spill over of vehicles on roads but will also help in streamlining traffic movement on the arterial roads,'' the SDMC official said.

