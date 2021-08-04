Left Menu

Maha: 25,000 tonnes of fodder sent to flood-hit villages in Raigad

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 04-08-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 16:37 IST
Maha: 25,000 tonnes of fodder sent to flood-hit villages in Raigad
At least 25,000 tonnes of fodder have been sent to flood-affected villages in Mahad and Poladpur talukas of Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Wednesday.

Employees of the Raigad Zilla Parishad cut grass at Sahan village over the last two days and sent it to nine villages of Mahad and Poladpur talukas, which were affected by heavy rains and floods recently, Dr Kiran Patil, CEO of the Raigad Zilla Parishad stated in a release.

At least 25,000 tonnes of green fodder were sent for cattle affected in these villages, it was stated. As per a survey done by the state revenue department, 18,000 families from Mahad and 751 from Poladpur were affected by flooding and rain-related incidents.

A total of 28 cattle shelters were destroyed in the floods that took place on July 22 and 23.

