Space programme offers variety of services in domains of development work: Dr Jitendra

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, he said, the space sector reforms were made with the intention to provide a level playing field for private companies and enable them to carry out end-to-end space activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 17:03 IST
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Space programme offers a variety of services beneficial to any country in various domains of its development work. India has its own priority in selected domains of the space programme and is doing relatively good in its space programmes. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, he said, the space sector reforms were made with the intention to provide a level playing field for private companies and enable them to carry out end-to-end space activities.

There are several steps taken by the Government of India to create a space industry ecosystem in India as mentioned below:

A national-level autonomous Nodal Agency namely Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre(IN-SPACe) is being established under the Department of Space (DOS) for promoting, handholding, authorizing and licensing private players to carry out Space Activities.

Access to DOS facilities and expertise is extended to private entities to support their space activities.

Announcement of Opportunities were done offering challenges in new domains of space technology.

Government of India is encouraging the transfer of technologies developed in the field of space to Indian industries.

Apart from this, the Government of India is bringing in new sector policies and guidelines and also revising existing policies.

With the space sector reforms, the private sector including academic institutions, start-ups and industries is expected to participate in end-to-end space activities to expand the national space economy, generate more employment opportunities and create better manufacturing facilities.

(With Inputs from PIB)

