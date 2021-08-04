Elephant herd wreaks havoc in Jharkhand's Chatra, woman killed

A herd of a dozen wild elephants wreaked havoc in Jharkhand's Chatra district in the early hours of Wednesday and trampled to death a 55-year-old woman, an official said.

Several thatched houses were damaged by the herd at Turi Mohalla and Barwadih in Padampur in Tandwa forest area of the district, he said.

Jamuni Devi, who was sleeping in her house, was trampled to death by the herd, he added.

Another woman, Basanti Devi, suffered a serious head injury.

After getting information about the incident, a team of the Forest Department and block administration visited the spot.

Mukti Prakash Panna, the range officer of Tandwa, said that Rs 4 lakh would be given as compensation to the family members of the deceased by the Forest Department.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

