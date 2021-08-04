Left Menu

Elephant herd wreaks havoc in Jharkhand's Chatra, woman killed

PTI | Chatra | Updated: 04-08-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 17:09 IST
Elephant herd wreaks havoc in Jharkhand's Chatra, woman killed
Representative Image Image Credit: Pikist
  • Country:
  • India

A herd of a dozen wild elephants wreaked havoc in Jharkhand's Chatra district in the early hours of Wednesday and trampled to death a 55-year-old woman, an official said.

Several thatched houses were damaged by the herd at Turi Mohalla and Barwadih in Padampur in Tandwa forest area of the district, he said.

Jamuni Devi, who was sleeping in her house, was trampled to death by the herd, he added.

Another woman, Basanti Devi, suffered a serious head injury.

After getting information about the incident, a team of the Forest Department and block administration visited the spot.

Mukti Prakash Panna, the range officer of Tandwa, said that Rs 4 lakh would be given as compensation to the family members of the deceased by the Forest Department.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021