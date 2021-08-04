Left Menu

30 states, UTs have set up RERA, 67,669 projects registered till Jul 23: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 17:45 IST
30 states, UTs have set up RERA, 67,669 projects registered till Jul 23: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

Thirty states and union territories have set up Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and 67,669 projects have been registered till July 23 under the central real estate law, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In a written response to a question, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said that 70,601 complaints have been disposed of by respective state Real Estate Regulatory Authorities till July 23, 2021.

He also said that 52,284 agents have been registered during the same period under RERA.

Under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, all states are mandated to constitute their respective real estate regulator RERA, which provides proper protection to home buyers.

''As per the information provided by various Real Estate Regulatory Authorities, as on 23rd July, 2021, 67,669 Real Estate Projects and 52,284 Real Estate Agents have been registered under RERA,'' the minister said.

According to RERA provisions, real estate projects and real estate agents are required to get registered with real estate regulatory authority of the states and union territories concerned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021