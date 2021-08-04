Left Menu

Maha: Pune civic body passes resolution to build 25-feet tall sculpture of Lord Ram at playground

The BJP-ruled Pune Municipal Corporation PMC has passed a resolution to build a 25-feet tall sculpture of Lord Ram at an under-construction playground, a corporator said on Wednesday. The idea is to build a 25-feet sculpture of Lord Ram at the playground without disturbing the tracks and sports structures, she said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-08-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 18:53 IST
Maha: Pune civic body passes resolution to build 25-feet tall sculpture of Lord Ram at playground
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-ruled Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has passed a resolution to build a 25-feet tall sculpture of Lord Ram at an under-construction playground, a corporator said on Wednesday. The resolution for a sculpture of Lord Ram was passed by the PMC's standing committee during a meeting on Tuesday, said corporator Varsha Tapkir from Dhankwadi-Ambegaon, who floated the proposal.

Tapkir, who sought Rs 2 crore funds for the sculpture, said since a grand Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya, the idea behind the sculpture of Lord Ram is to instil the life values showed by him.

Speaking to PTI, the corporator said the playground is being developed on 1.5 acre land in Dhankawadi-Ambegaon area. ''The idea is to build a 25-feet sculpture of Lord Ram at the playground without disturbing the tracks and sports structures,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021