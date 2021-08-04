Maha: Pune civic body passes resolution to build 25-feet tall sculpture of Lord Ram at playground

The BJP-ruled Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has passed a resolution to build a 25-feet tall sculpture of Lord Ram at an under-construction playground, a corporator said on Wednesday. The resolution for a sculpture of Lord Ram was passed by the PMC's standing committee during a meeting on Tuesday, said corporator Varsha Tapkir from Dhankwadi-Ambegaon, who floated the proposal.

Tapkir, who sought Rs 2 crore funds for the sculpture, said since a grand Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya, the idea behind the sculpture of Lord Ram is to instil the life values showed by him.

Speaking to PTI, the corporator said the playground is being developed on 1.5 acre land in Dhankawadi-Ambegaon area. ''The idea is to build a 25-feet sculpture of Lord Ram at the playground without disturbing the tracks and sports structures,'' she said.

