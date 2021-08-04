Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 21:52 IST
6 orgs owe Rs 1.4 cr in unpaid dues to govt against allotment of space in Lutyens' Delhi: RS told
Six organisations, including Babu Jagjivan Ram National Foundation, Fakhruddin Ali Memorial Committee, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation and Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial, had dues worth Rs 1.4 crore as on June 30 against allotment of space in Lutyens' Delhi, the government told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

According to the government, other two entities against which dues are pending are Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC) and Mahila Dakshta Samiti.

In a written response to a question, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said space has been allotted to nine NGOs, trusts, memorials and social organisations in areas falling under the New Delhi Municipal Council.

Nine such establishments also include the Foreign Correspondents' Club, Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust and Bahujan Prerna Trust. These three entities had no dues.

The minister said the payment of rent is regularly monitored through the website of Directorate of Estates.

''As on 30.06.2021, a sum of Rs 3,79,48,957 has been received from these organisations from the date of their allotments. Notices have been issued to the organisations whose rents are due,'' Puri said.

According to the minister, Mahila Dakshta Samiti had dues worth around Rs 64.76 lakh as on June 30 this year while around Rs 30.30 lakh dues were pending against IWPC.

Fakhruddin Ali Memorial Committee and Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation had Rs 32.80 lakh and Rs 11.06 lakh in dues respectively till the same period.

There were dues worth Rs 1.5 lakh against Babu Jagjivan Ram National Foundation and Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial had Rs 18,440 in dues.

