Gujarat: Magnitude 4 earthquake in Kutch

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-08-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 22:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude was recorded in Gujarat's Kutch district on Wednesday evening with its epicentre located near Rapar, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported, government officials said.

Earthquake measuring 4 on Richter scale was recorded at 7.14 pm with its epicentre 25 km west-north-west (WNW) from Rapar at a depth of 6 km, the ISR official said. It was followed by tremors of 2.8 magnitude with the epicentre located nine km north-north-east from Dudhai in Kutch at 8.10 pm, the official added.

Kutch district is located in a ''very high-risk seismic zone,'' as per the State Disaster Management Authority. The region had experienced a devastating earthquake in 2001.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

