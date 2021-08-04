Maha: Bhandara man succumbs to dengue

A 23-year-old man from Bhandara district of Maharashtra, who was diagnosed with dengue, died during treatment at a Nagpur-based hospital on Wednesday, an official said. The deceased was a resident of Lala Lajpat Rai ward of Bhandara. He had been suffering from fever and headache since the past four days. He was shifted to a private hospital in Nagpur three days back. However, he died this morning while undergoing treatment, the official of Bhandara district administration said. Bhandara's district medical officer Dr Aditi Tyagi said that a survey was being carried out in every village to create awareness about prevention of dengue and maintaining cleanliness.

