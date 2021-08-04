Chandni Chowk multi-level parking-cum-infra project expected to be completed by early 2022

An ambitious multi-level parking-cum-commercial project built in old architecture style in Delhi's Chandni Chowk is expected to completed by early next year, the company building it said on Wednesday.

The project, being executed on a public-private partnership (PPP) mode falls in the area under the jurisdiction of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

Senior officials of the NDMC on Saturday had visited the project site at Chandni Chowk to oversee the progress, civic officials said.

NDMC and construction firm Omaxe are partners in this project.

Besides three-level underground parking, floors overground will be dedicated for retail spaces and a food court.

The project also proposes a direct entry from Chandni Chowk metro station and is located in the heart of old Delhi, from where markets, religious and tourism destinations and old Delhi railway station are close by, the company said in a statement.

''We are confident that by the first quarter of year 2022, we will be able to gift to the people of Delhi, one of India's milestone infrastructure projects that will set a benchmark in project innovation, excellence and cultural conservation,'' it said.

Located in the heart of Delhi, 'Omaxe Chowk' is next-generation multi-level parking-cum-commercial project that will give a facelift to Chandni Chowk, one of India's oldest and busiest wholesale and retail markets, it said.

The one-stop shopping, food and tourism destination will herald modernisation of the region while enriching its historical and architecture presence, the statement said. The company said it is using advanced construction technologies like composite steel frame structure sourced from JSPL to expedite construction and grant strength and durability to the structure.

