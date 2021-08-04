Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 23:21 IST
Strictly adhere to timelines of Bharat Vandana Park project: Delhi L-G to officials
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@LtGovDelhi)
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed officials to ''strictly adhere'' to timelines laid down for the Bharat Vandana Park project coming up in a sprawling area in Dwarka.

Bharat Vandana Park is being developed in Dwarka sub-city of the national capital. It will be spread over 220 acres and be a major tourist attraction as it will have replicas of important monuments from different states, an eco-forest zone and lakes.

Baijal on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the flagship project of the Delhi Development Authority.

The vice chairman of DDA and senior officials of the National Building Construction Corporation were present in the meeting.

The NBCC, which is building the thematic park, presented activity-wise timelines for the project along with the physical progress of the work, officials said.

''After detailed review, advised officials of NBCC to strictly adhere to the timelines laid down for timely completion of the project,'' the L-G tweeted.

''Officials of DDA were advised to coordinate and facilitate the execution of the project and to closely involve respective State Governments while finalizing, designing and constructing the Mini India Monuments in the Park,'' he tweeted.

The park is expected to be ready ahead of the 75th anniversary of Independence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

