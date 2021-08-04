Pune civic body passes resolution to build 25-feet Lord Ram sculpture on playground

The standing committee of the BJP-controlled Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has passed a resolution to build a 25-feet tall sculpture of Lord Ram on an under-development playground, a corporator said on Wednesday.

The NCP opposed the proposal, saying it was against the rules.

The resolution was passed by the PMC's standing committee during a meeting on Tuesday, said corporator Varsha Tapkir who tabled it.

Tapkir, who sought Rs 2 crore for the project, said since a grand Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya, the idea behind installing the sculpture of Lord Ram was to instill the life values exemplified by him.

The playground is being developed on 1.5 acres of land in Dhankawadi-Ambegaon area, she told PTI, adding that the sculpture will not come in the way of jogging track and sports infrastructure. City NCP chief and former mayor Prashant Jagtap opposed the resolution. ''We also revere Lord Shri Ram, however erecting such a sculpture on a playground is against the rules,'' he said.

It was an attempt by the BJP to create religious polarization at a time when several development projects have come to a halt due to the pandemic, he said.

''In the last four and a half years, the ruling party in the civic body did not do anything and now in the name of religion, they are trying to woo people. The NCP opposes it,'' he added.

As per the rules, it is not allowed to build any kind of sculpture, temple or statute in gardens and playgrounds, Jagtap said.

