Health News Roundup: Pfizer to require U.S. workers receive COVID-19 vaccine or regular tests; White House says U.S. can provide COVID-19 boosters if needed and more

COVID-19 vaccines appear to protect patients' lungs; depression on rise among youth

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines may protect patients' lungs

Pfizer to require U.S. workers receive COVID-19 vaccine or regular tests

Pfizer Inc, the U.S. drugmaker that developed a COVID-19 vaccine with German partner BioNTech, said on Wednesday it will require all its U.S. employees and contractors to become vaccinated against COVID-19 or participate in weekly COVID-19 testing. Pfizer spokesperson Pamela Eisele said the company was taking the initiative in order to "to protect the health and safety of our colleagues and the communities we serve." Employees with medical conditions or religious objections can seek accommodations.

Walgreens sees surge in U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations in recent weeks

Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Wednesday it had administered more than 29 million COVID-19 vaccines at its stores so far, led by a surge in parts of the United States that had lagged in vaccinations. Vaccine administration rose more than 30% in states such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Texas in the past few weeks, the company said.

WHO calls for halting COVID-19 vaccine boosters in favor of unvaccinated

The World Health Organization is calling for a halt on COVID-19 vaccine boosters until at least the end of September, its head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday, as the gap between vaccinations in wealthy and poor countries widens. The call for a moratorium is the strongest statement yet from the UN agency at a time when countries deliberate the need for boosters to combat the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Federal investigators to review FDA's "accelerated pathway" over Alzheimer's drug approval

An independent federal review has been launched into the U.S. Food & drug Administration's accelerated approval pathway using which the agency approved Biogen Inc's Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm. The probe will be undertaken by the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of Health and Human Services.

White House says U.S. can provide COVID-19 boosters if needed

The White House said on Wednesday it is prepared to provide COVID-19 booster shots, if needed, suggesting it would not heed a call by the World Health Organization to delay providing additional vaccinations. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that high-income countries like the United States should hold off on giving more doses until more poor countries are able to inoculate their own populations.

Delays in deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V shot to be resolved this month -RDIF

Delays in international deliveries of the second dose of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine will be fully resolved this month, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), responsible for the shot's marketing abroad, said in a statement on Wednesday. The Russian vaccine uses two doses made of different components and administered 21 days apart. Several countries that have begun receiving shipments have complained in recent weeks about delays in the delivery of batches of second doses.

Delta variant 'highly worrisome' as spread grows across Americas - PAHO

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is "highly worrisome" as the mutation has spread to nearly two dozen countries across the Americas, officials with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) told reporters on Wednesday. Meanwhile, health officials are keeping close tabs on another variant know as Lambda, but note uneven detection across the region has yet to cause a major impact.

Physician group pushes for preoperative COVID-19 tests even among vaccinated

All patients undergoing non-emergency surgeries or medical procedures should get a PCR test for COVID-19 before getting operated, irrespective of their vaccination status, according to guidance from the American Society of Anesthesiologists on Wednesday. The guidance comes as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus sparks fresh infection outbreaks in the United States, especially in communities with low vaccination rates.

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 200 million as Delta variant spreads

Coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 200 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the more-infectious Delta variant threatens areas with low vaccination rates and strains healthcare systems. The global surge in cases is highlighting the widening gap in inoculation rates between wealthy and poor nations. Cases are rising in about one-third of the world's countries, many of which have not even given half their population a first dose.

