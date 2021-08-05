Odd News Roundup: 'Recovery bus' provides cool relief for S.Korea's COVID-19 testers; Ibiza seeks detectives to crash parties as COVID-19 surges
South Korea has been battling its largest wave of infections so far, though vaccinations among vulnerable populations and key workers have limited serious cases. Ibiza seeks detectives to crash parties as COVID-19 surges Wanted: private detectives who can pass as tourists to help stop illegal raves on the Spanish party island of Ibiza.
'Recovery bus' provides cool relief for S.Korea's COVID-19 testers
South Korean health workers staffing COVID-19 testing centres in the summer heat can now take a minute to peel off their heavy protective suits and cool down in government-provided 'recovery buses' equipped with air conditioning, cold water and snacks. South Korea has been battling its largest wave of infections so far, though vaccinations among vulnerable populations and key workers have limited serious cases.
Ibiza seeks detectives to crash parties as COVID-19 surges
Wanted: private detectives who can pass as tourists to help stop illegal raves on the Spanish party island of Ibiza. Successful applicants will be aged from 30 to 40, and able to blend in with party-goers. Their task will be to find out when and where parties will take place, and tip off police.
