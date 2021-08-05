Left Menu

Ten killed, 12 injured in Texas in crash involving migrant worker van -local media

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2021 04:36 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 04:36 IST
Ten killed, 12 injured in Texas in crash involving migrant worker van -local media

Ten people were killed and 12 injured on Wednesday when a van carrying more than 25 migrant workers crashed in southern Texas, about 90 miles (150 km) from the United States-Mexico border, local media reported.

Texas Department of Public Safety could not immediately be reached for comment. The van, traveling in Encino, was top heavy and tipped over after it hit a curb, Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez told MyRGVNews.com.

The sheriff said the van was not involved in a pursuit. The driver died at the scene, Martinez said.

