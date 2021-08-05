Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Britain set the pace in women's 4x100m relay

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2021 07:06 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 07:06 IST
Olympics-Athletics-Britain set the pace in women's 4x100m relay

Dina-Asher Smith recovered from her hamstring strain to help Britain to a national record of 41.55 seconds and into the Olympic 4x100 metres relay final as the fastest qualifiers on Thursday.

Asher-Smith withdrew from the 200m, where she is world champion, after being hampered by the injury in the 100, but she showed no ill-effects while running a superb leg as Britain's crisp changeovers brought them home ahead of the United States. The United States (41.90) and Jamaica, who finished third in 42.15 but will probably be strengthened by the introduction of Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, also advanced to Friday's final.

Gina Luckenkemper ran a storming last leg as Germany overhauled Switzerland to win the second semi in 42.00 while the Swiss notched a national record -- one of five on Thursday -- of 42.05 and progress as the fourth-fastest qualifiers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global
4
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021