Results of MK Bhan Fellowship-Young Researcher Fellowship Programme announced

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, today announced the results of the First MK Bhan Fellowship-Young Researcher Fellowship Programme (MKB-YRFP), which was instituted to honour eminent scientist and Former Secretary of the DBT.

A total of 358 applications were received through DBT's ePromis portal for this fellowship and out of which 50 researchers were selected.

The Department established the MK Bhan Fellowship-Young Researcher Fellowship Programme (MKB-YRFP) with an aim to encourage young bright researchers below 35 years of age to continue their research in the country after PhD in any branch of Life Sciences/ Biotechnology/allied areas.

The scheme offers an independent research grant for three years to the young Post-Doctoral Fellows to enable them to emerge as future leaders and take up cutting edge research focused on issues of national relevance. This Fellowship entails a monthly emolument of Rs 75,000; along with a generous Research/Contingency grant to carry out cutting edge research. This fellowship is tenable DBT-Autonomous Institutes.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr RenuSwarup, Secretary, DBT, said, "It gives us immense pleasure to see the enthusiasm among the youngsters to carry out their research in India. This young research fellowship is a tribute to Dr MK Bhan, former Secretary, DBT, who constantly encouraged and mentored young future leaders. I extend my heartiest congratulations to selected candidates and look forward to seeing them excel."

The results can be accessed at: https://dbtindia.gov.in/latest-announcement/mk-bhan-young-researcher-fellowship-program-2020-21-results

(With Inputs from PIB)