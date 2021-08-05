Road Ministry takes up 5,422 km-construction projects in Left Wing Extremism affected areas

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry has taken up 5,422 km long road construction projects at a total cost of Rs 8,673 crore in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas in 9 states, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said out of 5,422 km long road construction projects, 4,932 km has been completed and the balance works are in progress.

Advertisement

''Projects for construction of roads in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas in 9 states with a total length of 5,422 km at a total cost of Rs 8,673 Crore have been taken up by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

''Out of this, 4,932 km has been completed and the balance works are in progress,'' Gadkari said.

Replying to a separate question, he said five greenfield expressways and 17 access-controlled highways, comprising a length of 8,142 km, have been envisaged for the development in Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I. ''Out of which, 1,025 km length has been completed, in 1,242 km length construction work is going on. Works in the length of 1,726 km have been awarded. The remaining length is in different stages such as bidding/DPR stages,'' the minister informed. According to Gadkari, the development of different types of corridors/expressways in Bharatmala Pariyojana will optimise the efficiency of movement of goods and people across the country through the adoption of a coherent corridor approach based on the Origin-Destination (O-D) principle.

The O-D principle seeks to connect the production with the consumption centres, and it will enable the connection of all 550 districts in the country through the NH linkages. The minister said the bridging of critical infrastructure gaps in the existing highway network shall enhance safe and seamless traffic movement and in turn, have a positive impact on the Logistic Performance Index (LPI) of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)