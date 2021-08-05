Left Menu

Bank of England keeps rates and size of bond-buying plan on hold

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-08-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 16:31 IST
The Bank of England kept the size of its bond-buying programme unchanged and held its benchmark interest rate at a historic low of 0.1% on Thursday.

Economists taking part in a Reuters poll had expected no policy changes by the BoE, despite a post-lockdown rise in inflation.

