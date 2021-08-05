Bank of England keeps rates and size of bond-buying plan on hold
The Bank of England kept the size of its bond-buying programme unchanged and held its benchmark interest rate at a historic low of 0.1% on Thursday.
Economists taking part in a Reuters poll had expected no policy changes by the BoE, despite a post-lockdown rise in inflation.
