Maha: 8 shops, office premises gutted in fire in Nagpur
Eight shops, an office premises and a portion of a house were engulfed in a fire in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Thursday, local civic body said.
There was no report of any casualty.
The fire broke out in a garage in Kachipura area at 2.20 am and spread fast to shops located in temporary sheds, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation's fire department said in a release.
Eight shops, an office of a lawyer, and a part of a house in the area were gutted in the fire, the civic body said.
Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control in about an hour, it said. The cause of the fire was not yet known, it added.
