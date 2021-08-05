Left Menu

Mangaluru, Aug 5 (PTI) Following are today's Areca and Coconut prices.

Mangaluru, Aug 5 (PTI) Following are today's Areca and Coconut prices.

Areca (per QTL) Old Supari : Rs 50000 to Rs 52000 model Rs 51500 New Supari : Rs 41000 to Rs 45000 model Rs 43000 Koka : Rs 30000 to Rs 36000 model Rs 33000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st qlty : Rs 21000 to Rs 27000 model Rs 24000 2nd qlty : Rs 10000 to Rs 14000 model Rs 12000.

