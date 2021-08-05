Left Menu

Tourism amenities will be developed around Rohtang tunnel: HP CM

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-08-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 19:58 IST
Tourism amenities will be developed around Rohtang tunnel: HP CM
File Photo Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Tourism amenities will be developed around the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday.

The chief minister said this while replying to a proposal presented by the Jawalamukhi MLA for framing a policy on water tourism.

''There is a huge scope of developing water sports and other related things to promote tourism,'' Thakur said.

Talking about the Atal Tunnel, the chief minister said it has become a tourist hotspot and as many as 8,000 vehicles go there daily.

The chief minister said the government has made a plan to provide amenities on both the north and south portal of the tunnel.

''The state government is waiting for the forest clearance for that,'' he added.

Meanwhile, Palampur Congress MLA Ashish Butail also presented a proposal to enact a law for Mukhyamantri Shehari Ajavika Yojana on the pattern of MGNREGA to guarantee employment to the youth.

Several members of the House, including senior BJP MLA Rajeev Bindal, hailed the proposal.

However, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said a huge amount is required to guarantee employment under this scheme. He said the state government has provided a Rs 4 crore budget for the scheme in the current financial year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

